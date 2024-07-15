PROLIGHTS ASTRA HYBRID 330IP

The PROLiGHTS Astra Hybrid330 IP is a hybrid beam/spot with a wide zoom range. There is also a non-IP rated version of the light available with all the same features and specifications.

It gives off a nice beam, has an impressive zoom range and a good range of gobos, with 11 fixed and eight rotating. The main selling point would be that it is a bright LED hybrid moving head boasting exceptional output considering its size.

Construction

At 21kg, it is in the mid-range in size for a moving light. We are seeing a lot of manufacturers move into the IP rated space. Earlier IP rated lights were rather chunky and heavy, and you could tell from a mile away that they were IP rated. Nowadays IP rated lights are expected to look good and not be overly heavy. PROLiGHTS have ticked this box with the Astra Hybrid330 IP, which is IP65.

The light has a smooth flat, matte finish to it. It is a nice touch and doesn’t seem to reflect or absorb as much light from other sources as the more common black or charcoal finish found on many other lights. For this reason, the light could work quite well in a more ‘visible’ space such as a floor pack on a corporate gig.

At 21kg it is also in the single person lift range, making it more convenient to move. The handles are easily accessible and are hung off two standard omega brackets, like most moving lights these days.

Optics, Colour and Brightness

One of the main selling points for the Astra Hybrid330 IP is how bright it is for its size. The quality of the beam is also up there. It has a punchy beam with a solid zoom range that maintains its brightness throughout. The gobo sets can be used as beams through the air or projected as a break-up onto a stage, drape, or wall.

The zoom range is 3° to 50°, giving a zoom ratio of 16:1 with a motorised linear zoom. The 3° beam is very impressive for an LED light. We may not be far off the day where we see LED lights offering a 1° beam, which would be a game changer.

The light source is a single source, 330W high power white LED engine with a native colour temperature of 7000K. The front lens diameter is 140mm.

Colour mixing is CMY (Cyan, Yellow, Magenta), or subtractive colour mixing. Colour is mixed on three gradually fading colour wheels.

Noteworthy is that the yellow is very ‘yellow’; one of the more pure yellows I’ve seen come from a light. Most yellow colour flags can look a little on the greener side and most colours mixed using additive (RGB) colour mixing tend to lean more green or orange.

Applications and Features

A light like this in a haze filled room will produce some very impressive beams. It would be good for a venue looking to tick a lot of boxes with a single light. It could work well as part of the inventory of a production company that does a wide range of gigs.

It would work on the floor or in the air. It could work well in most applications with the major exceptions being front light or eye candy.

The wide zoom range makes it a handy back light for a silhouette look. The gobos can also do a nice slow rotate and add to a walk-in state for a corporate dinner. The strong beams make for a good awards ballyhoo. These same beams would work well in a concert setting or even TV. It is quiet as well.

Control and Programming

The Astra Hybrid330 IP has a single control mode with a 29 channel DMX footprint.

Compatible control protocols include DMX, RDM, Artnet, sACN and CRMX. It has 5 pin DMX in and out as well as Ethernet in and out. It also has wireless capabilities built in. It works with just about everything a modern moving light is supposed to.

As for power, it has powerCON TRUE in and out. It draws 517W of power, meaning you can get up to four to a single 240v circuit.

It has a pan range of 540° and a tilt range of 270°, moving fast with reasonable accuracy.

Verdict

A hybrid light is a great way to tick a lot of boxes and works well as a cost-effective option for a venue or a production company looking to cover a lot with a little. The trade-off for this is that it likely won’t be the best at any of the wide range of things it does. That is not necessarily a bad thing if you know what you want to achieve. This is not unique to the Astra Hybrid330 IP, but applicable to almost all hybrid lights.

It will be interesting to see what PROLiGHTS decide to do with the development of this light moving forward. Will we see a few more features added down the line, for example, a shutter kit or infinite pan and tilt? I feel like if it had both of those without being too much bigger or more expensive it would be the ultimate hybrid moving light.

That said, if you are after a bright moving head hybrid with a good zoom range and a quality set of gobos, this is the light. If you are after a light that does strong beams and beam effects, whatever your application, the Astra Hybrid330 IP is well worth your consideration.

Product Info: www.prolights.it/product/ASTRAHYB330IP

Distributor Australia and New Zealand: www.showtech.com.au, www.showtech.com.au/homenz

The Specs