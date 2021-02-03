New Gear

4 Feb 2021

PROLiGHTS ECL FW Ellipsoidal


The EclProfile FW is a high-quality full white LED profile, in tungsten (3,200-kelvin) and daylight (5,600-kelvin) variants. The unit has been engineered in the same housing and optical design as the EclProfile CT+ fixtures, launched last October. However, the FW series were conceived with higher-brightness and quality on a specific white point, with LED sources selected to achieve the finest quality of whites, scoring over 97 CRI, as well as very high on R9 and TM30 values. The EclProfile range has a broad range of lens barrels available, with fixed or zoom high-definition, anti-reflection lenses for different applications, and also accepts third-party accessories.

Show Technology www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293





