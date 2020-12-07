PROLiGHTS EclCyclorama 050





EclCyclorama 050 is a soft-edge, linear cyclorama and floodlight, designed with a low profile form factor to meet applications at both front and end of the stage. The fixture is equipped with a custom, calibrated RGB + Warm White LED source, which is capable of delivering linear reproduction of the entire white spectrum with high CRI, TLCI and TM30 performance. The optical system has been designed to offer a very wide asymetric beam angle, making the EclCyclorama range a very flexible solution.





Show Technology New Zealand www.showtech.nz (09) 869 3293













