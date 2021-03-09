



The PTZOptics SuperJoy is a PTZ camera joystick controller designed for smooth, efficient production workflows. It features simultaneous NDI v4|HX, IP & serial control for a range of PTZ Cameras, can create 4 camera control groups with up to 7 devices each, and is compatible with multiple brands, including Sony, BirdDog, NewTek, and more. Its has a large LCD screen with controller status, and built-in decoder with HDMI output. Basic, Basic Plus and Matrix Modes support users of all skill levels, who can access and store up to 255 PTZ camera presets, 9 quick presets, and 4 super-presets.





