The Most Important Piece of Kit You’ll Never See

Supported by industry representatives and funders, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown officially opened Q Theatre’s new dock lift last month.

Q Theatre’s original 15-year-old self-climbing lift, the only remaining one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, had become tired and unreliable and was decommissioned in December 2025. With the lift out of action, the venue lost its direct route from the street-side loading dock to Rangatira, its main auditorium and substage. For months, crews had to move sets, technical equipment and production materials through Q Lounge instead.

The detour added labour and time, brought production traffic through a public area and increased wear on the building. For a venue presenting around 150 productions and more than 440 performances each year, the workaround placed real pressure on day-to-day operations.

Q Theatre’s Technical Manager Mark Betty recalls, “We made it work by using the front of the building and the passenger lift but we couldn’t pack out immediately after an event, and on occasion when the road was closed for events, we had to push all the road cases up the hill!”

The lift replacement is Q Theatre’s largest capital investment since the venue opened 15 years ago.

Four tonnes between dock and stage

The replacement was designed and built by The P.A. People. At its heart are four Spiralift actuators supplied by Canadian company Gala Systems, supporting a motorised platform almost six metres long. The lift can carry up to 4,000kg, travels at three metres per minute and can align with differing truck heights. The project also incorporates a new steel platform, timber floor, control system and comprehensive safety interlocks.

Peter Grisard, Venue Engineering Manager at The P.A. People, led the project having designed and installed over eighty such motorised platforms over the years, “The main engineering challenge was designing the safety systems, all managed in-house. The motorised dock lift forms part of the stage when it is not in use, and to avoid people falling down a five-metre hole when the lift is in use, safety was a priority.” Retractable interlocking barriers and sensors were deemed critical.

Centre – Peter Grisard

As part of the stage, the platform also had to achieve the same 750kg per square metre rating as the surrounding fixed floor.

Programme achieved and budget met

The tight installation programme called for precise planning. Mark explains, “Downtime is expensive in a busy venue, but The P.A. People worked around us, scheduling daytime work around evening performances and making full use of the various dark days.”

Peter reflects, “The Q Theatre technical team were all over the detail. We sat down together and carefully choreographed the installation.”

Mark was impressed, “They enabled us to continue business and finished two days ahead of schedule which was useful. The project also came in on budget.”

Keeping to budget was critical, with Q Theatre relying entirely on external fundraising. Support came from the Lottery Grants Board, Auckland Council, Pub Charity Limited, and two major long-term Q donors.

The lift launch

How does a theatre celebrate a new motorised platform? With a grand opening, of course. With Mayor Wayne Brown ready to cut the ribbon, the lift ascended complete with drinks trolley, haze, and lighting to the soundtrack of Mission Impossible.

“It was definitely an occasion,” laughs Mark. “Seriously though, the new lift is pretty momentous for our theatre.”

Mark commends The P.A. People, “They were brilliant. The communication leading up to the installation and the clarification of information was first class. The team on the ground were an absolute pleasure to work with, totally professional. They worked hard and got on with the job.”

It may not be the part of the theatre audiences come to see, but for the teams working behind the curtain, Q Theatre’s new dock lift is already centre stage.

Other New Zealand projects by The P.A. People include Christchurch’s Court Theatre, NZICC and Auckland Town Hall.