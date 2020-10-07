QSC Q-SYS Core 8 Flex and Core Nano

The Q-SYS Core 8 Flex includes a 64 x 64 networked I/O channel capacity with eight onboard FLEX audio channels and eight GPIOs. Q-SYS Core Nano offers the same 64 x 64 networked audio I/O without the onboard analog I/O to support installations with smaller spaces with centralised processing and fully networked endpoints. Both of these new Q-SYS Core processors occupy a smaller half-width, 1RU footprint and include pre-installed 8 x 8 Software-based Dante audio channels (license upgradeable up to 32 x 32 channels), driverless USB audio, and AV bridging capabilities.
NSL www.nsl.co.nz or (09) 913 6212
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.