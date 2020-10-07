QSC Q-SYS Core 8 Flex and Core Nano





The Q-SYS Core 8 Flex includes a 64 x 64 networked I/O channel capacity with eight onboard FLEX audio channels and eight GPIOs. Q-SYS Core Nano offers the same 64 x 64 networked audio I/O without the onboard analog I/O to support installations with smaller spaces with centralised processing and fully networked endpoints. Both of these new Q-SYS Core processors occupy a smaller half-width, 1RU footprint and include pre-installed 8 x 8 Software-based Dante audio channels (license upgradeable up to 32 x 32 channels), driverless USB audio, and AV bridging capabilities.





