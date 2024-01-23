Red Globe acquires Julius AV

(Pic: Julius Grafton, Andrew Yager and Michael Clewes)

Sydney production supplier Red Globe has acquired the boutique AV company established by Julius Grafton, Julius AV. The transaction includes inventory mostly comprising live audio with some lighting. Julius AV serviced small to medium live events, typically live music, around NSW.

Red Globe is a fast-growing production firm working nationally, trusted by community theatre, non-profits, churches, and large-scale events. Established 20 years ago and headed by Andrew Yager, they operate an extensive audio, lighting, and video inventory. Blending cutting-edge technology with best-in-class audio, video, and lighting solutions, they ensure that every message is communicated effectively and memorably.

Grafton explained he doesn’t have the time or drive to further his business, which was an iteration of the kind of business he first established in the 1980s as Graftons Sound and Lighting. “After lockdowns, my phone started ringing, mainly because of a chronic shortage of everything,” he said. “Being freshly unlocked, like everyone else, I figured it was worth re-entering the arena, and I set about learning what I’d forgotten. Soon, I had a stream of work, and towards the end of last year, I reasoned I’d done as much as I wanted. Then Andrew came knocking”.

With the recent acquisition of Julius AV, Red Globe Productions is set to broaden its reach and enhance the services they offer. This acquisition is a strategic step for them, reinforcing their commitment to delivering top-notch production support across Sydney and NSW. The addition of Julius AV’s resources and expertise is an exciting development for both their team and their clients.

Andrew Yager, Director of Red Globe Productions, says, “We’re really excited about bringing Julius AV into the Red Globe fold. This move is about more than just expansion – it’s about enhancing the quality and range of services we can provide. Our goal is always to help our clients turn their creative visions into reality, and with Julius AV, we’re even better equipped to do that. We’re also looking forward to expanding our educational initiatives, sharing our knowledge and skills with the next generation of engineers and technicians in schools and community groups. It’s a great time for Red Globe, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

www.redglobe.au – www.julius-av.com