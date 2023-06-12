Robe Lighting s.r.o. agrees to Acquire Avolites

Robe Lighting, the world’s leading entertainment lighting manufacturer, has agreed to acquire Avolites, leaders in the design and manufacture of lighting and video control products. The agreement was reached in the UK yesterday.

“This is a great acquisition for Robe”, stated Josef Valchar, CEO of Robe lighting s.r.o.,

“Avolites has always been at the pinnacle of lighting control with products that complement our lighting fixtures; this will add significant value to sales made throughout the global distribution networks of both companies”.

The acquisition of the Avolites business is an important part of Robe’s strategic future growth plan.

Avolites will remain based in the UK and will continue under the existing leadership team.

“The Avolites leadership team wanted to ensure the best outcome for our employees, customers, suppliers and the brand” commented Avolites MD Paul Wong, “Robe is an ideal home that will enable us to achieve just that, whilst maintaining our core values. Robe is a great fit for everyone associated with Avolites”.

Robe has a wealth of resources that will assist Avolites to accelerate its ambitious innovation and product development programs.