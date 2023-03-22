News

22 Mar 2023

Robe T11 Profiles join T1s and T2s at the Opera National de Paris

As part an inventory renewal of static profile luminaires, the Paris Opera has ordered nearly 300 x Robe T11 Profile and T11 PCs, which will join the 200 x T1 and T2 Profiles already in place at the primary opera and ballet company of France.

All the fixtures are supplied via Alterlite, and like the T1 and T2 moving heads, the T11s will be distributed between the Opera’s two landmark venues in the French capital, Palais Garnier and Opéra Bastille.

According to Jacques Giovanangeli, head of the lighting department at the Palais Garnier, “The T11 meets all the quality and performance criteria that we had set ourselves.

“The luminous flux and colourimetry meet our requirements and the locking of the framing shutters ensures that they will not go out of adjustment when the booms are moved.”

For Nicolas Beaud, head of the lighting department at Opéra Bastille: “We chose to replace the existing fixtures (halogen profiles and PCs), equipping our side booms with Robe T11s as part of the modernisation plan that involves switching to LEDs for the Opéra Bastille’s lighting equipment.”

Opéra Bastille

“The versatility of the T11 allows us to use the same projector body and replace the front lens to obtain a profile or a PC. The quality of the colourimetry and the manual shutter system is perfect for our very specific needs.”

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

The stage boss
Who’s in charge here anyway?
23 Mar 2023
Absen Launch Event – March 21 2023
22 Mar 2023
MEYER SOUND’S KATIE MURPHY
22 Mar 2023

Latest jobs

PROJECT MANAGER (CONSTRUCTION)
23 Mar 2023
RIGGER / MECHANICAL INSTALLATION TECHNICIAN
23 Mar 2023
Project Manager
23 Mar 2023
View all jobs