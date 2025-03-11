Scene Change Brisbane Celebrates 10 Years

Scene Change Brisbane celebrated its 10 year anniversary in style in February, coming together with its clients at Bougainvillea House at Howard Smith Wharves.

Over the evening stories were shared, and it was a great reminder of how far they’ve come and the awesome relationships they’ve built along the way. The whole team were feeling very proud as they looked around the room, filled with people who have supported them and made every success possible.

One moment that seems to have stood out to everyone present was when Director Gareth Percey took the stage to deliver his emotion-fuelled speech. It was a moment that spoke to how much the past 10 years and the relationships that have been built meant to him. Here is a snippet:

“Each one of you here tonight is here because you have had an impact on our organisation and been part of the Scene Change story. From our longest serving clients, the team at Hotel Grand Chancellor Brisbane, to those who have just given us some of their time to catch up for a chat and a drink of some kind, you have been part of our journey.”

Alicia Thomas, Courtney Hamilton, Harry Upton, Brooke Sharp, Briohny Boater (SC Brisbane) Tim Connor (SC Brisbane), Steph Connor, Rachel Percey, Gareth Percey (SC Brisbane)

“It’s fair to say the last 10 years have been a rollercoaster ride as you would expect when starting up a new business. We have achieved great things along the way but have had a few considerable challenges thrown in to remind us that it’s not all beer and skittles in the world of business events.”

“In January 2015, after two weeks road tripping up from our home state of Tasmania, my wife Rachel, our kids, and I rolled into Brisbane, cars packed to the roof not really knowing what we were about to get ourselves into. No family or friends to lean on or even where to find the best coffee. The adventure was about to get real.”

“We had just sold the family home of many years to fund this new venture that is now Scene Change Brisbane, how exciting it was. I really don’t think we had any idea of how big a deal it would be.”

“What started from humble beginnings in our garage, hiring vans, borrowing extra cables off competitors, relying on mates of mates to fill shifts, has now turned into an amazing organisation and something to be proud of. An organisation jam-packed with amazing people doing what they love to do. Working alongside the best creative events people in the country. I am very fortunate.”

Peter Yared, Gareth Percey (SC Brisbane), Samantha Gilmore, Olena Romanova, Victoria Williamson (SC Brisbane), Emily Maddern Laura Weston, Larissa Terribile, Natalie Newby, Soon-Mee Draper

“This month, 10 years on, we start the next phase of our journey, the next evolution in Scene Change Brisbane. The relocation to a larger warehouse and office facility giving us even more space to grow, more space to nurture the next generation of technical talent, more space to develop our technical offerings. It truly is a sign of where we started and where we are now headed.”

Sally Pulford, Orla Rowe, Jess Dempster, Morgan Mitchell, Kylie Wyatt, Sam Cherry, Hannah Correy, Adriarne De Souza Sally Pulford, Emma Kukarin, Dinesh Murugiah, Emma Lydiard

“It’s times like this you need to take a step back and appreciate the journey, celebrate the wins and look to the future. Something that while you are in the thick of it you may forget to do.”

Main Photo: Peter Kolevas (Co-Founder, SC), Gareth Percey (SC Brisbane), Ian Whitworth, (Co- Founder, SC) Vicken Hekimian (SC Sydney)

All Photos: Joseph Byford Photography