New Gear

5 Mar 2020

Sennheiser HD 25 Light



Using HD 25 capsules, the new Sennheiser HD 25 Light headphones combine the sound signature of the original with a simpler headband design. Lightweight at 120g, they feature a dual-sided, 1.5 m long, detachable cable. Made for high noise environments like monitoring and DJing.

Contact
Sennheiser
en-nz.sennheiser.com or (09) 580 0489

Sennheiser HD 25 Light headphones




Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

L-Acoustics LA2Xi Amplified Controller
5 Mar 2020
Martin ERA 800 Profile
5 Mar 2020
Dynacord SONICUE Sound system software
5 Mar 2020

Latest jobs

Head of Audio/Production Manager
3 Mar 2020
Business Development Manager – Commercial Audio Visual
3 Mar 2020
Digital Technology / LED Screen Sales Representative
26 Feb 2020
View all jobs