





Using HD 25 capsules, the new Sennheiser HD 25 Light headphones combine the sound signature of the original with a simpler headband design. Lightweight at 120g, they feature a dual-sided, 1.5 m long, detachable cable. Made for high noise environments like monitoring and DJing.





