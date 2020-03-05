Using HD 25 capsules, the new Sennheiser HD 25 Light headphones combine the sound signature of the original with a simpler headband design. Lightweight at 120g, they feature a dual-sided, 1.5 m long, detachable cable. Made for high noise environments like monitoring and DJing.
Contact:
Sennheiser
en-nz.sennheiser.com or (09) 580 0489
