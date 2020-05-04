New Gear

Sennheiser MobileConnect


The new generation of Sennheiser’s MobileConnect streaming solution offers students an individual assistive listening capability through the convenience of their own smartphone.

The system offers operators implementation of complex architectures easily, along with management from a central location.

The Wi-Fi-based MobileConnect system delivers high audio quality with low latency. MobileConnect consists of three components: the MobileConnect Station converts audio signals into network-compatible digital packets, the MobileConnect Manager software enables the system to be centrally controlled, and the MobileConnect App ensures that the audio stream can be optimally personalised and played on the student’s smartphone.

Sennheiser
en-nz.sennheiser.com or (09) 580 0489

