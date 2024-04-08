Show Technology Celebrate 30 Years

Thirty years ago, Emmanuel and Gina Ziino followed their dreams by founding Show Technology. What began as a startup dream has grown into Australasia’s leading professional lighting and AV distributor that today employs close to 50 professionals.

Continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry, Show Technology now distributes premium technology from a vast array of worldwide suppliers ensuring there is always a solution for its valued clients.

However, Show Technology is known not only for the incredible product it distributes but its famous service, backup and client-focus.

“Over the past 30 years, we have nurtured long-standing relationships with clients across various sectors and I am immensely proud of our reputation of being the supplier that cares,” commented Emmanuel Ziino, Managing Director. “By blending cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of clients’ unique requirements, we have carved ourselves a unique position in the industry.”

Emmanuel acknowledges that this exciting journey would not have been possible without the passion of his team commenting that they have always been his true assets.

“I have been asked what the reason behind the success of our company is and what its biggest strength is and I always reply my team,” he remarked. “We have had several staff members with us for many years and we have some exciting new ones too.”

People enjoy working with Show Technology as proven by the amount of long-serving team members. This year is also the 30th anniversary for Vince Haddad and James Moore, Cat Strom is celebrating 25 years, Ed Santucci and Gino Lombardi 20 years plus Keith Bradshaw 10 years.

Many of Show Technology’s supply partners have also been with them from the beginning including MA Lighting, Claypaky and Martin in particular. Many others have been with them for a very long time.

Three decades of success, innovation and valuable partnerships have made Show Technology what it is today. The company and team truly care about the customer’s success. So, with the utmost confidence, Show Technology look forward to a promising future and the next 30 years!

All year, Show Technology will celebrate this incredible milestone on its Social Media with flashbacks to key or simply quirky projects, staff profiles, client contributions, supplier stories and some amazing competitions. The ideas just keep coming so stay tuned!

Show Technology