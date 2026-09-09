StageKraft Launches New Website

StageKraft, the entertainment lighting and technology distributor founded by industry ﬁgures Eli Malka and Davey Taylor, has officially launched its new website: stagekraft.com.au. The site is a reﬂection of the innovative, customer-ﬁrst way StageKraft operates as a business, and has been built from the ground up around a single priority: making it as easy as possible for customers to ﬁnd what they need, get answers fast, and keep their productions moving.

Since entering the market, StageKraft has moved quickly to build a curated portfolio of leading international brands. The company has been appointed the official distributor for GLP in Australia, as well as for CKC Lighting, MEGA-Lite and EZEVENT across Australia and New Zealand. It has also expanded into lighting control and production infrastructure with LightShark and Fantek, and partnered with Master FX as the exclusive distributor for its atmospheric and special effects range across both markets. Rather than chasing scale for its own sake, StageKraft has taken a considered, selective approach to each partnership, seeking out brands that bring genuinely new thinking to the market rather than simply adding to an existing category. The new website brings this growing portfolio together in one place for the ﬁrst time, giving customers a single, streamlined destination to explore the full StageKraft range.

Built Around the Customer

Usability sits at the centre of the new site. The full range is organised into clear, intuitive categories, making it easy for customers to navigate directly to the products and solutions relevant to their needs, whether they’re exploring entertainment lighting, control, atmospheric products, architectural solutions, or truss and rigging. The site has also been built to let customers search and browse in whichever way suits how they work best: by brand, to go straight to a manufacturer’s full range; by category, to compare solutions across brands for a particular application; or by speciﬁc product type, for customers who already know exactly what they’re after. That ﬂexibility is designed to help customers land on the right product faster, whether they’re exploring options for a new project or restocking something familiar.

Product listings are supported by multiple angled images, video content, and full technical speciﬁcations, giving customers the information they need to make conﬁdent decisions without having to pick up the phone ﬁrst.

The site also brings core parts of the StageKraft customer experience online. Visitors can build and submit a quote request directly through the website, selecting the products they’re interested in before sending their request to the StageKraft team, or get in touch directly, with StageKraft committing to a 24-hour response time on every enquiry. Service and repair requests can now also be lodged directly through the site, removing friction from a process that has traditionally required a phone call or email back and forth.

A dedicated news section keeps customers up to date on the latest product releases, brand announcements, and developments from the StageKraft team, with the option to sign up and have updates delivered straight to their inbox.

A Reﬂection of the Brand

“From day one, StageKraft has been about being a partner our customers can rely on, not just a supplier,” said Davey Taylor, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development at StageKraft. “The website needed to reﬂect that. We wanted a platform that made life easier for the people using it – where you can ﬁnd what you need however you think about it, whether that’s by brand, category or product type, see exactly what a product does, get a quote without delay, and get a real response within 24 hours. It’s a direct extension of how we operate as a business: innovative, fast, transparent, and genuinely focused on the customer.”

The launch of the website follows a period of rapid growth for StageKraft, as the company continues to build and strengthen its o>ering with a considered, service-led approach across lighting, control, effects, and production infrastructure.