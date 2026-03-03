Step Change at ENTECH

More energy. More learning. Three times the attractions.

Let’s be honest, the traditional trade show model – rows of booths, dark ceilings, passive brochures, polite badge scans – is tired. So ENTECH 2026 is determined to not be that.

As an example, the NW Group ENTECH Theatre is located at the centre of the trade floor, and is deliberately non-product focused.

No slide decks about features, no 30-minute brand commercials. Instead we’re boasting

• Industry conversations

• Real-world case studies

• Integrators speaking at the ‘Meet the Integrators’ featured sessions in each city

• Ideas and issue that actually move the sector forward

These remains walk-up and free to attend, delivered silent-disco style through headphones. Focused, energetic, impossible to ignore. This was a deliberate response to industry feedback.

Product? We Built Dedicated Environments For That. Rather than blur everything together, we created specialist spaces: ENTECH-Connect Theatre Rooms (3m x 3m). These are structured product training for controlled groups with real technical depth.

The big buzz this year are the two new Interactive Demo Zones where product earns attention. Scheduled sessions all day cover audio, vision, and lighting.

You’ll see:

• The QSC 15-Minute Challenge — building and tuning a PA live.

• The Adamson Immersive 360 Experience.

• Major lighting and vision systems demonstrated with proper throw, control and comparison.

ENTECH has evolved.