New Gear
4 Feb 2021
Strand Neo Compact 10 Console
A powerful, full-featured lighting console with standard 4 x DMX universes (max 10 x DMX Universes), in a small form factor, with rack mount options. Internal 7” touch screen and ability to connect external touch screen, 10 x user defined faders across 10 virtual pages, 7 x effect engines and pixel mapping capabilities. Mature connection ability with 1 x DMX in, 2 x DMX outputs, Ethernet, HDMI and 5 x USB ports.
TecArt www.tecart.com.au or 0419 133 342
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.