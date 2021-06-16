Support Act launches first ever ‘Head First’ mental health conference this July

SupportAct are thrilled to announce that on Thursday 29 July, they’ll be hosting their first ever Head First mental health conference for the Australian music industry.

Held at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM) in Sydney, the full-day event will welcome current and future leaders of the music community to face the challenges of the past, while looking to a future where psychological safety, mental health and wellbeing are at its core.

It will provide a rare opportunity to discuss mental health and wellbeing in the industry under four pillars – Health, Future, Workplace, and Culture – hosted by a star-studded line-up of artists and industry heavyweights, to be announced soon.

Sessions will include Can music make you sick? – measuring the price of music ambition, Sexual health and safety in the music industry, Bouncebackability – burnout, resilience and work/life balance, and Yarning Strong.

Clive Miller, CEO at Support Act, explains: “After the year we’ve all had, now is the time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going in our industry in terms of mental health and wellbeing.”

“The Head First conference has been designed to bring our music community together in one place to discuss the issues we all face, to be inspired by some amazing speakers and to walk away with the tools we need to improve our mental health and wellbeing.”









The event is open to anyone in the industry, from artists and artist managers to crew and music workers, with the aim of giving a new understanding of the mental health challenges facing the industry today and the tools to be able to put your wellbeing first.

Tickets are $39 and include breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and reception, available now from the website.

For further information on Support Act and our services, including mental health resources and programs, visit www.supportact.org.au.