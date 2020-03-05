TesiraCONNECT TC-5D bridges AVB and Dante networks in AV solutions. TC-5D is designed to support a range of applications, from a Dante enterprise backbone to bridging multiple Biamp conference rooms, or solutions combining Biamp Tesira products with common Dante devices. It comes with five network connections, four of which are PoE+-powered RJ-45 ports that support single-cable connectivity.
An additional unpowered RJ-45 port is included to easily pass all signals back to a Tesira DSP. For more complex installations, integrators can daisy-chain up to four TesiraCONNECT devices. The TC-5D integrates with Biamp’s SageVue management and monitoring system.
Contact:
Jands NZ
jands.nz or 021 674 601
