The Music Box Chooses Powersoft T Series





Turnkey Australian event specialist, The Music Box, has purchased six of Powersoft’s T604 amplifier platforms; the latest addition to its road-tested line of touring products.

All models in the company’s T Series are flexible, cost-effective, and can deliver the same high peak voltage, allowing high SPL even with single 8/16 ohm cabinets.

This high voltage is also good for sharing power between the channels for applications such as bi-amped loudspeakers or subwoofers with passive tops.

Patrick Withers, national account and operations manager / production manager for The Music Box, said: “These are the first Powersoft products we have actually purchased, although we have worked on events where they had been provided by other suppliers and event partners.

“We have always had a good idea of their product lines, all of which came with great reviews from our industry friends.”

The original recommendation came from Jimmy Den Ouden, who works with The Music Box on events as an audio engineer. According to Withers: “Basically he was sick of pushing our extremely heavy amp racks around!

“We’re constantly talking about good replacements for the old amp stock and he highly recommend the T604 amps.

“Trusting his expertise, we gave them a crack and as soon as we fired up the PA we were sold. It really was night and day with the old gear.”



As well as boasting exceptional audio quality and extremely light weight, the T604 features input via Dante, AES3 and analogue, making them incredibly versatile.

The Dante and AES3 solutions are optimised for daisy-chained distribution of 2-channel audio for distribution to many amplifiers without the need for external switches, repeaters or splitters.

“We now have standard amp racks and single amp sleeves with custom patch panels that allow us to use the one amplifier model for our entire PA inventory,” said Withers.

“They have been flying out of the door since we bought them.”

The Music Box recently deployed all six amps on a 1,000 pax charity event, which featured three stages along a 300m wharf and 15 stacks of distributed PA.

Withers said of the event: “It was for one of our major clients, and because they happen to be a record company they have very high expectations for audio quality and coverage.

“The T604’s gave us the ability to control and monitor the entire system from one laptop at FOH. We also ran AES to all amps with analog back up in place, though all of the amps performed perfectly.”

He added: “As a matter of fact we haven’t needed to reach out to Powersoft at all since we made the purchase.

We’re extremely happy with the product and will be looking to purchase more in the near future. Thanks Powersoft for making a fantastic product!”







