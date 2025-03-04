The P.A. People deliver at Stage Queensland

The P.A. People were once again honoured to be the Platinum Sponsor at the Stage Queensland Technical Managers Conference 2025, held in February at the sunny Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Andrew Mathieson, Peter Grisard and Tim Pike make the trek north, where they spent three days talking to the delegates and visitors to the conference. Andrew then hosted a very informative Venue Engineering Q&A session, where the team answered both pre-submitted and on the spot questions about stage machinery and safety responsibilities for venues.

Alongside their Venue Engineering presence, Bose Professional also featured on the stand, highlighting their ShowMatch and AMM Series loudspeakers, perfect for performing arts venues and multipurpose environments.

If you are attending the NAPACA Technical Managers Conference 4-5 March in Woollongong, keep an eye out for The P.A. People there too, proudly featuring as a Silver Sponsor, and presenting on ‘Venue Engineering, Project Delivery, and Servicing. Find out how The P.A. People can be your delivery partner and installation ally when it comes to design, safety and maintenance in your venue’.