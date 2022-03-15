The P.A. People events team – at home and overseas

(Lead pic: UAE National Day by Nicholas Chavance Groupe)

While Sydney was experiencing extended lockdowns, The P.A. People Events Department had a very busy final quarter of 2021, preparing and delivering communications for the UAE 50th National Day Celebrations in the Emirate of Dubai. The size and scope of this annual event is truly phenomenal.

With an experienced crew sourced from their Australian staff and familiar faces from abroad, The P.A. People were part of a large team delivering a spectacular show staged on Hatta Dam in the country’s east. Providing both wireless and wired comms, the system started with 26 interfaced two-way radio channels with Mototrbo digital handsets. The intercom components included Clear-Com HelixNet digital party line, Eclipse Matrix frames and panels, and Free Speak II full duplex comms system, able to accommodate 120 wireless Belt Pacs across 40 IPT transceivers deployed over the very large site.

All of this was supported by The P.A. People-designed network and fibre backbone, distributing timecode to IP timecode displays, along with CCTV cameras and some 40 CCTV displays. The P.A. People also provided the network backbone for the considerable ‘water’ component of the show consisting of programmable fountains across the stage and set. Malestrom, their new cloud-based asset management software, kept track of all the ‘user assigned’ equipment managed over the project, and the daily sign-in and outs.

LarMac PROJECTS is the Official Producer of the 50th UAE National Day Celebration. Congratulations are well-deserved for the whole team involved.

The busy period continued into the new year. For the 10th time, the Events team successfully provided the comms package for the iconic Sydney NYE fireworks; they supported Tennis Australia and Tennis NSW for the ATP Cup across their two venues, Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, followed by the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The P.A. People continues to provide a comprehensive range of support services to the events industry, the venue engineering sector, installations for audio, AV, and performance lighting, and service and maintenance operations for a broad range of venues.

For more information contact: events@papeople.com.au / Visit: papeople.com.au