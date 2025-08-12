The P.A. People partner exclusively with J&C Joel

The P.A. People are proud to announce their appointment as the exclusive Australian distributor for the J&C Joel motorised acoustic banner systems.

These premium acoustic banner systems have already been deployed into Geelong Performing Arts Centre, The Arts Centre Melbourne, and NPAV. They will also be displayed at the upcoming Integrate Expo in Sydney on The P.A. People’s stand D29.

“There is a need for acoustic control in venues when you are trying to get the best out of your sound system, as this has a large impact on the effectiveness of the audio,” commented Peter Grisard, The P.A. People’s Commercial Manager. “Having successfully installed a number of J&C Joel’s acoustic banners in Australia, we are very happy to exclusively partner with them on this product”

Acoustic banner systems are designed to alter the acoustic properties of venues by vertically deploying fabric surfaces design to absorb sound at different frequencies. The mechanisms are linked to a common control which allow the quantity and location of the absorbent surfaces to fine tune the reverberation times of the performance space to suit the acoustic demands of the performance, allowing a more varied use.

Depending on your performance and budget requirements, there are two banner types available – roller and concertina.

For more information, contact the Venue Engineering Team at The P.A. People on venueengineering@papeople.com.au