TheatreQuip introduces a new range of hoists and control systems

Winwood has been manufacturing top-quality stage machinery for over 10 years and has provided equipment for many European theatres – be it a musical or a Greek drama. Now the Winwood range of hoists and control systems is available across Australia and New Zealand as part of the TheatreQuip range of products.

TheatreQuip now provide a range of cost-effective hoists and control systems ideal for rigging applications in schools, community theatres, regional performing arts centres, and other small performance spaces. They are available in capacities up to 1000kg with options for DoL or variable speed control, load monitoring and position encoders.

This range of pile hoists are compact, with a simple multiline design, minimal weight and easy to install. They have a compact design suitable for refurbishment projects, where the system must be deployed in a limited area.

They come in 250kg, 500kg and 1000kg options, and are appropriate for installation in where movement of the system is not needed during the events. They are specifically designed for static suspension of loads overhead, for performing maintenance of hanged lighting equipment, decorations etc. It provides a perfect solution for small theatres, recreation centres, music clubs and schools.

The SmartControl PLC can control up to 10 axes, with additional axes available as an option. It offers three user access levels and features an operator console with a 7-inch colour touchscreen, with optional 10-inch or 15-inch screens. The system also supports variable speed control for all axes.

For more information, contact the Venue Engineering Team at The P.A. People on venueengineering@papeople.com.au