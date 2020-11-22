Upgraded System supports Netstrata Jubilee Stadium



Georges River Council takes advantage of coronavirus break





Jubilee Stadium is the premium sporting venue in the Georges River Local Government Area, with capacity for 20,000 patrons. This year, the ground has been home to three major clubs including long term tenants St George Illawarra Dragons, alongside the temporally displaced Cronulla Sharks and the A-League’s Sydney FC.





Georges River Council resumed management of Jubilee Stadium in February 2017 and has since embarked on a series of improvements, including the installation of a new video scoreboard.

Taking advantage of the break in sporting activity earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Council put out a call in April for the design and installation of a new sound system to cover the grandstand and terraces on the western side of venue.

Advertisement

The P.A. People have presented a number of proposals to previous management teams to upgrade the sound system at the venue over many years, and as the incumbent supplier and sponsor of Sydney FC for the past two seasons, they were keen to respond.

Council required a comprehensive solution to achieve a number of outcomes: improved audio coverage of the grandstand area, a better experience for patrons and corporate attendees, additional flexibility and ease of use for a range of hirers.

“The geometry of the venue provided quite a few challenges – the roof is very low so we could not use a few larger cabinets,“ commented Brett Steele, Manager of the Installed Systems team at The P.A. People.

“JBL AWC series speakers were selected for the stand based on their throw-distance and dispersion. Linea Research C88 series amplifiers were paired to the speakers, along with a QSC Qsys Core 110f, Shure mics and a Yamaha TF5 Mixer.”







JBL AWC series speakers in the stand



The system uses a Dante audio network to integrate the side of field patchable inputs, the DSP and the amplification along with the mixer, which is located in the production suite on the other side of the venue.

The use of a Dante solution also provided the capability to augment the new system‘s additional equipment for extended coverage of the rest of the ground.

The new system is also able to be controlled in a simple stand-alone mode (without the mixer) through a series of wired and wireless Android touch panels connected to the Q-SYS system, which provide access for basic and professional modes depending on user/hirer requirements and their experience level.

Luke Coleman, Manager of Premium Facilities for Georges River Council said “The P.A. People have delivered an excellent sound system solution for Georges River Council in the western grandstand at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

“The capability of the system, apart from producing a quality sound, has the ability to interface with the augmented system for the whole stadium, as well as operate independently through wireless control, and the simplicity of that control to enable venue staff to operate as required.”

Luke Coleman added, “The installation has fulfilled all the requirements in the project and has been achieved on time and delivered in a professional manner.

“This important addition of infrastructure enhances the game day experience for the hirers and their patrons that are seated on the western side of the venue, in particular, in the upper tier. I could not be more pleased with the success of the project.”





Game day

“The much needed audio upgrade of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium enhances the event experience for our valued members who sit in the upper tier of the Western Grandstand.”

Amy Lugg (Game Day Manager, St George Illawarra):



“At Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, the game-day experience for our Sharks members and fans has been lifted – with new, improved audio coverage of the Grandstand area. The P.A. People have provided an excellent solution!”

Jessica Ciccia (Game Day Manager, Cronulla Sharks):



“The improved audio coverage in the stand at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium enhances the game-day experience for our valued Sydney FC Members and partners. Congratulations to The P.A. People for delivering a solution which has made that happen.”

Danny Townsend (CEO Sydney FC)





Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with JBL AWC speakers in view





Equipment List:



JBL AWC159 15” Speakers (Terrace)



JBL AWC129GY 12” and JBL AWC82GY 8” Speakers (Upper Tier)



JBL AWC62GY 6.5” Speaker (Under Balcony)



Linea Research 88C10-DANTE and 88C06-DANTE DSP Power Amplifiers



Ruckus Wireless Zoneflex WAP



Ruckus Network ICX7150 series Switches QSC Qsys Core 110f DSP + Dante Software Yamaha TF1 Mixer and NY64-D Dante Card



Yamaha TIO1608-D Stage-Rack



Shure QLXD24S58 Wireless Handheld Mic Systems



RF Venue DFINB Diversity Antenna



Philips 10” LED Touch Displays





The P.A. People

www.papeople.com.au













CX Magazine – November 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







