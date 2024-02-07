Vectorworks Announces New Zealand Expansion 

In a continued commitment to provide customers with the highest standard of service and support, global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. is excited to announce a new, direct presence in New Zealand.

Previously overseen by Megabits, the New Zealand distributor of Vectorworks software, all New Zealand operations will now be managed by the New Zealand-based staff of Vectorworks, backed by the company’s regional office in Australia. The local team, headed by Sales Operations Specialist Kim Cooper and Product Specialist Zac Haumaha, brings their expertise and years of experience supporting Vectorworks users in New Zealand, guaranteeing the highest level of customer service.

“By transitioning to serve our customers in New Zealand directly, we can amplify our capacity to cater to the demands of our rapidly expanding design community,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “With unwavering support from Vectorworks and our Australasian team, we are confident that this change will result in an even more exceptional experience for all our users. We look forward to expanding and strengthening our relationship with our customers in New Zealand.”

Apart from its headquarters in the United States and offices in Newbury, England, Sydney, Australia and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks has a global network of over 30 distributors. Its software solutions are available in 11 languages, providing exceptional tools that enable designers to follow their imagination wherever it may lead and design without limits.

“We are incredibly excited to become part of the Vectorworks team and feel privileged to join forces in delivering best-in-class software solutions to the talented designers of New Zealand,” said Cooper. “We recognize the critical importance of understanding the unique needs of designers in New Zealand, and we look forward to providing both our current and future customers with localized knowledge, assistance and unparalleled service.”



New Zealand customers can contact Vectorworks directly by emailing info@vectorworks.co.nz or visiting vectorworks.co.nz.