Work with Metallica or Kylie. How? EntPathways: an industry-supported way in

New people enter the audio-video-lighting (AVL) industry in many ways. ENTECH now has a direct path: carefully curated seminars at the roadshow that help students and new entrants understand the realities, and give them a road map in.

“Our tradeshow floor has always been just that: trade,” said CEO Kate McKenzie. “We always knew the growing skills shortage needed a solution, and we have it: EntPathways.

EntPathways also brings future customers to ENTECH exhibitors. Students know they are not there to get a job from an equipment distributor, but they will remember the brands they see.

“ENTECH is about making friends and one-on-one networking,” McKenzie continued. “For 33 years it has brought the industry together, and now with EntPathways we finally have a way to bring the next generation inside, without disrupting our primary role: providing exhibitors with a solid stream of current and new customers who are there to see tech and gather creative ideas.”

The website (entpathways.com.au) is now a gateway for anyone considering a career in entertainment and AVL tech, and at launch has gathered some high-profile supporters sharing their journeys. They plan to share these.

We know the problem: shows are getting bigger and more complex. The people who can build, run and rig them are getting scarcer. Every one is potentially fighting over retaining the same crew.

EntPathways is the industry’s answer. It’s a non-profit program run by ENTECH, with live sessions at the 2027 roadshow in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne where working crew tell students and new entrants what the job actually is, how they got in, and how the money works.

The sessions and the website entpathways.com.au will provide a real world overview of the jobs, the journey, and the working reality without the embellishments that sometimes creep into recruitment pitches – and college brochures.

They’re asking production suppliers and employers like venues and crewing agencies to be supporters. It’s simple, free, and it just means a logo on the EntPathways supporters page and being seen as an industry backer.

It costs nothing. No fee, no staff time, no sessions to run. The halo is real. Students, parents and teachers see who’s backing the way in. Be on that list. Email your logo to cat@alia.com.au