YES TECH Celebrates Selling 1,000,000 MG P2.6 & P3.9 Panels

YES TECH announced that it has successfully delivered 1 million panels of its premium Magic Stage Series, featuring pixel pitches of P2.6 & P3.9. This achievement marks a significant milestone for YES TECH in professional LED display provision.

The celebration commenced with a video showcasing the international presence of YES TECH’s MG products, which have been used in high-profile events such as the 19th Asian Games, the Turntable Stage for U2’s Live at Sphere, Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, and the G20 New Delhi Summit. With over 23 years of experience in LED displays, YES TECH has committed its passion and innovation to providing the best products and solutions to event organisers worldwide.

At the grand event, YES TECH team members across different departments, including R&D, after sales, production, and sales, shared their stories with the MG Series. They emphasised its powerful capabilities and the original concept of “Multi-Functions & Creative Shapes” that has made the MG series ideally suited for 100% pf rental applications, as straightforward as piecing together Lego.

The Milestone of 1,000,000 Panels Delivered

The significant moment was marked as the one millionth MG panel was handed over to Rachael, the general manager of International Marketing Centres, symbolising the deep appreciation for their customers’ enduring support and their team’s commitment to excellence.

“The greatest treasure is not just the reputation of our brand, but also the team that faces challenges head-on, grows persistently, and innovates. Equally invaluable is the unwavering trust and support from our customers,” says Rachael.

This milestone also reflects the high level of trust and recognition that our customers have in their products and brand.

Embarking on a New Journey

Liang Zhan, the director of the R&D center, introduced the MG10, the latest indoor rental panel for the MG Series, marking a new chapter. It sets a new standard in visual performance, offering a flexible and powerful solution for events, conferences, exhibitions, and brand showcases. Key features of the MG10 include:

7680Hz refresh rate, 9000:1 contrast rate, and 18-bit grayscale deliver HDR effects to convey indoor events.

High flatness and color consistency ensure long-time use without affecting the image.

Platform design allows for single module changes for different occasions, and the MG10 is compatible with other YES TECH products, such as the MU indoor series, MG Cube, and Rubik (another new product set to debut at the LDI Show 2024).

More convenience is bought for maintenance, like a detachable power box and pin connections inside.

The introduction of MG10 showcased YES TECH’s latest stride in its pursuit of innovation. This pursuit is supported by a solid foundation in research and development, exemplified by their two leading-edge R&D centers in Changsha and Shenzhen. These state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a CNAS-accredited laboratory, underscore their unwavering dedication to not only delivering quality but also advancing the innovation curve in the LED display industry.

Taking this 1 million panel milestone as a new starting line, YES TECH will bring more stunning visual experiences and innovative solutions to the global stage.

https://www.yes-led.com