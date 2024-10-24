YES TECH Technology Innovations at ENTECH Road Show 2024

Following a standout presence at the Integrate Expo 2024, YES TECH again showed up at the ENTECH Roadshow 2024, held from October 8th through 22nd, covering Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. This event is a benchmark for professionals in the AV and entertainment technology sectors, exclusively catering to companies based in Australia.

A Union of Industry Excellence

This ENTECH Roadshow 2024 marked a successful collaboration between YES TECH and their respected partner, Lighting Lab, a veteran in the lighting, sound, and display screen rental industry with a rich 44-year history. Over a decade of teamwork, Lighting Lab’s impressive inventory includes more than 1000 YES TECH panels, including indoor and outdoor rental cabinets, reinforcing their dedication to fast local service.

YES TECH, with its 23 years of experience in researching, developing, and manufacturing displays, has rapidly climbed the ranks to become one of the leading rental-led manufacturers in the industry. Their presence at the ENTECH Roadshow 2024 was not just a showcase of their latest innovations but also a celebration of their significant contributions. They have sold out 1 million panels of MG rental cabinets worldwide, and supply complete solutions to big events: U2’s stage at Sphere, Super Bowl 2024, India G20 summit, Beijing Olympic Games 2022, Nos Alive, and more.

MG6S P1.9 Lights Up the Stage

At the ENTECH Roadshow, YES TECH showed their new indoor rental cabinet MG6S P1.9 with 4-in-1 LEDs, which was the centerpiece of the showcase, offering high-resolution imagery. These 4-in-1 LEDs integrate four individual LED chips (typically RGB complemented by an additional color) into one unit, enhancing the LED’s resilience to impact, brightness, and color consistency. The MG6S incorporates TET-protected LEDs (Thrust Enhancement Tech) for a reduced lamp failure rate, which reinforces the bond between the LEDs and the circuit board for a more durable and damage-resistant connection.

Exploring YES TECH’s New Product Line-up: In addition to the MG6S P1.9 designed for indoor use, YES TECH also unveiled a suite of innovative products. The outdoor transparent screen—MT Series—with a lightweight frame is perfect for creating unique visual experiences. The outdoor rental cabinet MG9 series boasts a fine pixel pitch of 2.9, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor events. Stay tuned for their latest indoor product—the MG10—a mighty panel that’s soon to be launched.

