Zero88 ZerOS Wing





ZerOS Wing can be added onto any ZerOS console or used with Phantom ZerOS, the offline PC editor, to increase the number of channel playback faders available. The ZerOS Wing has been designed to be simple to setup and use. There are no settings, no configuration and no difficult connections. Just plug in via USB to any ZerOS console and the wing is instantly ready to go. A single button switches quickly between ‘Channels’ and ‘Playbacks’ at any time, and the ‘Page Up’ and ‘Page Down’ buttons are used to either switch between all patched channels on the console, or each page of playbacks. When multiple Wings are used, simply setup each Wing onto a different page. Programmers and operators will find the Wing a very handy tool, providing more control options to best use the faders on the FLX and FLX S range of lighting consoles.





