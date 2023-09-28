2023 Australian Women In Music Awards

The 2023 edition of Australian Women In Music Awards was held in The Tivoli, Brisbane on 27th September.

This capped a two-day event, starting with a conference program and series of forums. Hosted by Yumi Stynes and Nartarsha Bamblett, the show featured a star studded cast of Vanessa Amorosi, Sarah McLeod, Hot Brown Honey, Dami Im, Samira Al Koussa and Candice Bankovacki. Beccy Cole & The Hussy Hicks paid tribute to country legend Judy Stone and Vika & Linda performed a special piece in honour of the late, great Renée Geyer.

The 2023 Lifetime achievement Award was presented to all three celebrated nominees Kate Ceberano, Jeannie Lewis and Clare Moore. Songwriter AWMA went to Toni Watson (Tones & I) and several inaugural awards kicked off with ARIA Executive Game Changer Award going to Emily Collins and Heavy Music Award to Emmy Mack. Vicki Gordon presented the AWMA Inspiration Award to Vanessa Amorosi.

CX extends our congratulations to all nominees and winners. Of particular note to CX readers are the categories of Live Production Touring and Live Creative Production, deservedly won by Jenny Moon and Naomi Price respectively. Well done legends.

The full list of awards and recipients is on the AWMA website: https://womeninmusicawards.com.au/2023-recipients-finalists/

The 2023 AWMA will be streamed on ABC iview on the evening of 29 September and broadcast on ABC TV main channel on 30 September at 4pm with a repeat following the next day.