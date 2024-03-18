News
18 Mar 2024
Absen 2024 Spring Event for the Pro AV market
Subscribe to CX E-News
The Absen Spring Pro AV Event, held at Absen’s Intelligent Manufacturing Centre on February 27th 2024, was themed ‘Voice of the Future’. The occasion hosted 100 plus attendees; reputable professionals in the Pro AV industry from over 30 countries.
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.