AbsenLive honoured with a prestigious iF Design Award for its PR Series

Absen is proud to announce that its Pixel Reality (PR) Series LED panel for virtual production has won an iF Design Award in the product for public / retail category, at this year’s Awards. Organized by the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization, the iF Design Award crystallizes Absen’s position as an innovative global leader in the manufacture of groundbreaking LED solutions.

Acknowledged as one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, the iF Awards attracts around 11,000 entries every year from over 57 countries around the world. The jury selection is just as diverse with independent, high profile design experts selected from every corner of the globe. For Absen, the Award is validation of its commitment to the creation of well-designed products that function beautifully and differentiates the company as a manufacturer focused on the fine detail of its product design.

Absen’s PR Series is a flagship product of Absen’s recently launched AbsenLive brand which focuses on solutions for the high-end rental and staging market as well as virtual production and the xR stage. The PR Series is an all-in-one product platform, designed to meet the needs of its markets and customers.

Providing a comprehensive and multipurpose solution, the PR Series features a robust framework into which the display modules, of any pitch, can be switched in and out of for a simple update. The PR1.5, PR1.9 and PR2.5 modules feature excellent flatness, superior display, exceptional heat dissipation and a narrow pixel pitch, making them the perfect choice for LED backdrops in a virtual studio. The PR3.9 and PR5.2 display modules can be used in the framework to create LED ceilings, where their high brightness, exceptional display qualities provide an optimal lighting environment.

The PR Series offers excellent in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) to assure the desired image can be captured by photographers even at close range. The 16-bit HDR panels refresh at 7680Hz, with a 251Hz frame rate for smooth and seamless video delivery. True-to-life colour is achieved with 99.9% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of the modules with minimal off-axis colour shift so that perfect shot can be captured from any angle with no limitations to workflow.

Judges were particularly impressed with the innovative mechanical design of the PR Series. The composite structure of the carbon fiber tubing and die-cast cabinet makes it lightweight and durable, as well as easy to handle and maneuver. The core inspiration for the panel structure was the spine and its vertebrae. The power box in the center of the PR series panel frame is comprised of three separate but connected components, like three strong vertebrae supporting the panel.

The core stability of the design provides the support to form complex structures. The PR Series features a curved connection solution that is customizable to any angle between 0 and 7.5 degrees. Structural stability and strength are facilitated by a one-step locking mechanism which secures or releases the vertical or horizontal side locks each with just one rotation of the handle after pressing the safety button.

AbsenLive CTO, Stone Shi, said, “AbsenLive is honoured to receive this prestigious award. The iF International Forum Design represents the pinnacle of design appreciation and we welcome the admiration of the PR Series. For Absen’s product design to be acknowledged by the iF Design Award validates the hard work and vision of the development teams here who contribute so much to our product ranges.”