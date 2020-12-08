Adelaide to host month-long Summer Sounds Festival utilising ‘Party Pods’

Adapting the audience ‘pig pen’ technique first seen in the UK and recently at the Air Beats Festival in Gladstone, QLD, Adelaide’s Tulya Wodli (Bonython Park) will host the fest featuring the latest, greatest, and funkiest over a month of very welcome gigs.

Audience Pods at QLD’s recent Air Beats Festival

With all technical production from Novatech Creative Event Technology and staging and pods by their sister company Nexstage, the 20 gigs feature the already sold-out Ball Park Music and Hayden James, current darlings Lime Cordiale, old favourites like Human Nature singing Motown, and dance events including Groove Terminator and Hot Dub Time Machine.

According to the festival website, the four sections of pods range in price and access from VIP to Bronze, and can host four to six people, staying within SA Health’s guidelines. Each ‘Party Pod’ is an island oasis and come decked out with their own esky of pre-ordered drinks and tasty snacks. Alongside pre ordered drinks, patrons will be able to order additional beverages at the show through the Summer Sounds event app, which will then be delivered directly to their Party Pod via a fleet of golf buggy mobile bars. For those who need a little extra snackage on the day, alongside the pre-order options there’ll be a range of food trucks at the ready.

Though the map of the venue has not yet been made public, it should accommodate around 2,000 punters while staying well within SA Heath’s guidelines, who have already approved the event.

The festival runs Dec 20 to Jan 21. The full programme, ticketing, and FAQs are all available here: summersoundsfestival.com