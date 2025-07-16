Amber Technology brings world-class professional audio and media systems to Integrate Expo 2025

Amber Technology will return to Integrate Expo 2025 with a powerful line-up of professional solutions to support the next generation of audio, broadcast, and live production workflows. Visitors to stand M24 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney from 27–29 August 2025 will experience live demonstrations, exclusive launches, and integrated, real-world use cases across a portfolio of industry-leading technologies.

A standout feature on the stand will be the launch of the Dynaudio M Series MkII, a significant addition to the professional audio landscape. The passive monitor range features advanced drivers, enhanced crossovers, and the premium Esotar 3 tweeter for uncompromising detail and precision. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the M Series in action throughout the event, hearing first-hand the sonic accuracy trusted by the world’s top studios for immersive sound design, two-channel mastering, and post-production monitoring.

The Black Box Emerald keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM)-over-IP platform will also be available at the Amber Technology stand. This cutting-edge 4K matrix switching solution supports secure, low-latency remote access to physical and virtual systems. It’s ideal for broadcast control rooms, live production environments, and command centres, providing flexibility, security, and performance at enterprise scale.

Amber Technology will also spotlight EVS Cerebrum, a powerful control and orchestration platform for internet protocol (IP) and serial digital interface (SDI) infrastructures. Cerebrum is used globally in major live production environments, delivering a flexible, centralised solution for managing control rooms, routing, and monitoring workflows in real time. Its interoperability and scalability make it a go-to for mission-critical applications.

Complementing these flagship products will be technologies from Solid State Logic (SSL), DPA Microphones, and Rycote, delivering precision capture and mixing tools for professional studios and broadcasters. Visitors will also experience media systems from partners including Cuez, TSL, Vinten, and Haivision, highlighting Amber Technology’s ability to support end-to-end workflows across content production and delivery.

Garrick Simeon, general manager of Pro Audio and Media Systems, at Amber Technology, said, “Integrate Expo is always a standout on the calendar because it gives the Amber Technology team the opportunity to connect directly with the professionals that are driving innovation across Australia and New Zealand. This year’s stand is all about practical application of Amber’s technology not just showcasing gear; with the team ready to show integrators, broadcasters, and creatives imagine what’s possible when best-in-class systems work together.”

Attendees will gain insight into how Amber Technology’s curated portfolio addresses the growing demands of today’s hybrid audio visual (AV) and media environments. Every system on the stand has been selected to support operational efficiency and long-term value, from flexible KVM control to precision studio monitoring and live production reliability.

Garrick Simeon said, “Amber Technology’s approach is always hands-on and technically grounded. The live demos of the Dynaudio M Series and Emerald KVM system will give visitors a tangible feel for performance. Combine that with the flexibility of Cerebrum and the capture precision of SSL consoles and interfaces and DPA’s high performance microphones, and attendees will see a complete toolkit for high-performance production and integrations.”

The Amber Technology stand will be staffed by product specialists across core pro audio, video, and broadcast categories, offering expert guidance and walkthroughs of each solution. The company’s presence at Integrate 2025 underscores its commitment to equipping professionals with the tools they need to deliver at the highest standard as demand for integrated AV and media infrastructure continues to rise.

Amber Technology invites attendees to visit stand M24 at Integrate Expo 2025 to see how these technologies work in concert to meet the needs of modern production, broadcast, and AV environments.

For more information about Amber Technology, including brands, specifications, and stockists, visit www.ambertech.com.au or contact 1800 251 367.