Elite Event Technology Makes A More Permanent Move Into New South Wales

Elite Event Technology is proud to announce a significant milestone of growth and expansion with the opening of our Sydney and Illawarra region operations.

Our brand-new Sydney Warehouse and offices in Auburn has us co-located with our very long-term partner business, Backline Australia. This operation combined with our Canberra HQ and weekly transfers between, by our own fleet of trucks, has us well positioned to service the regions and our growth into them.

As part of this, EET also welcomes Sean Keaveny on board to the team as the Regional Manager for Sydney and the Illawarra. Sean is known to many for delivering a wide range of successful and professional events and comes with a wealth of industry experience and knowledge including most recently being the Managing Director of Arena AV for the past 17 years.

Darren Russell, Managing Director at Elite Event Technology, expresses his thoughts and excitement of this expansion: “For years, many of our national clients with offices in Sydney and surrounds have been encouraging us to set up an operation there. We have been regularly working in Sydney and the Illawarra for as long as we can remember so this expansion was just a natural progression in our businesses growth to better facilitate this. We have had the Sydney warehouse since the end of November 2024, with Backline Australia moving into the premises in December 2024. We are also extremely excited to have Sean Keaveny join our team as an integral part of this expansion; Sean is a great guy with a wealth of knowledge and experience who has hit the ground running”

As we enter our 31st year of business here at EET, we have so much more to come, so watch this space.

For more information, please contact us on +61 2 6260 2311.