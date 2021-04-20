AJS with KSL at RCC

Adelaide Fringe Festival’s open-air party hub RCC (Royal Croquet Club) returned to its spiritual home in Tarntanyangga (Victoria Square) for the 2021 festival through February and March, after spending the last couple of festivals at Adelaide University.

Featuring music, performances, installations, food and drinks, RCC 2021 ran physical theatre performances ‘The Stables’ and ‘A Simple Space’ by Adelaide’s Gravity & Other Myths, interactive light spectacular ‘Mountain’ from Stalker, and inflatable installation ‘Looped’ by Cyril Lancelin, aka town.and.concrete. Live music ran on curated stage, The Cult Records, a place of discovery for music fans, showcasing SA bands and musicians.

Handily central, but directly in front of the ritzy Hilton Hotel, keeping excess noise from spilling off the music stage was always going to be an issue. Local production provider Andy J Sound put in the tender proposing their secret sound control weapon, d&b audiotechnik’s KSL line array.

Advertisement









“One of the advantages we felt we could bring to the event was the deployment of a d&b audiotechnik KSL array due to its phenomenal rear rejection,” says AJS’s managing director Andrew Gayler. “As the event is located in close proximity to an international hotel, there is a tangible benefit to using KSL in conjunction with SL-GSUBS. Our audio technician Nick Gates designed the system using d&b’s ArrayCalc prediction software as part of our proposal to RCC.”

“Deploying d&b’s KSL system into RCC’s main stage was the perfect solution for the desired outcome,” explains Nick. “Optimised with their SL-GSUB configured in a sub array, it further enhanced the natural cardioid performance of the entire system without sacrificing processing power. Using the proprietary sound prediction and drive software, we were able to give the RCC punters a world-class sonic experience while still keeping the neighbours happy! What d&b have achieved with KSL is nothing short of impressive.”

Congo 181’s Aidan Tothill was on-site to keep the RCC running smoothly. “I was engaged by RCC to manage all the technical aspects of their 2021 Fringe Festival run,” reports Aidan. “I worked closely with their team of creative producers to design, spec, build, and run the site throughout the season. The RCC was situated in the heart of the Adelaide CBD, so my main concern with the deployment of production was focused around sound limits and doing our best to ensure the neighbouring residents and hotels weren’t confronted with a standard festival PA.”

“After hearing both the KSL and GSL systems at numerous festivals around the country prior to COVID, I knew the KSL would be the perfect system to deploy at this event,” continues Aidan. “The RCC team were really impressed with the quality of the system and it performed above expectations.”