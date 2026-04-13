Registration now open for Integrate 2026

Australia’s annual AV industry meeting point returns to ICC Sydney, 2–4 September

Registration is now open for Integrate 2026, the ANZ AV industry’s annual meeting point, taking place 2–4 September at ICC Sydney.

Integrate brings the full AV ecosystem together in one place, connecting professionals across audio, visual, IT, broadcast, live events, UCC, and emerging technologies with the products, people, and ideas shaping the industry.

This year’s event features more than 120 exhibitors across 10 technology zones, alongside an expanded conference and education program designed to give visitors real-world insight and hands-on discovery.

What’s on at Integrate 2026

The 2026 program brings together a strong lineup of conferences, education sessions, and industry events running alongside the exhibition floor:

Tech Talks — Integrate’s popular on-floor education program, hosted in conjunction with AVIXA, returns with a full schedule of sessions covering trends, technologies, and real-world applications across the AV ecosystem. This year’s program includes a dedicated AI in AV Mini Conference on Wednesday 2 September from 3:00pm, exploring how artificial intelligence is being applied across AV system design, deployment, and management.

AETM K–12 Conference — Presented in conjunction with Integrate, the AETM K–12 Conference brings together IT and AV professionals working in education to discover how AV technology is shaping classroom learning. The program covers the latest tools, real-world applications, and practical approaches driving engagement and outcomes in K–12 environments.

AV Industry Awards (AVIAs) — Presented by AV. technology in conjunction with Integrate, the AV Industry Awards are the region’s premier awards program recognising outstanding AV projects. The 2026 winners will be announced at a dedicated networking event at the close of Day 1, from 5:30pm.

CEDIA Industry Leaders Forum — Making its debut at Integrate 2026, the CEDIA Industry Leaders Forum brings together integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and allied trades for a focused half-day program. The forum explores the key issues shaping the future of the smart home sector in Australia and New Zealand, including workforce development, industry recognition, education pathways, and emerging market opportunities.

SMPTE Oceania Industry Forum — The SMPTE Oceania Industry Forum makes its Integrate debut on the afternoon of 3 September, bringing together media technology professionals across broadcast, IP, and motion imaging for an afternoon of industry dialogue and peer connection.

AVIXA Women’s Council Forum — A valued part of the Integrate program, the AVIXA Women’s Council Forum brings together women working across the Pro AV industry to connect, share ideas, and support professional growth. This year’s panel explores why inclusive leadership is a measurable driver of growth, innovation, and resilience. Drawing from real leadership experience across industries, speakers will share how giving access, visibility, opportunity, and trust leads to stronger teams, better decisions, and long-term success.

Integrate is co-located with the Security Exhibition & Conference and the Fire Security Expo, giving visitors access to all three events with a single registration.

“What we’ve built for 2026 is designed to deliver real value on both sides of the floor. Exhibitors are connecting with a qualified, engaged audience across AV, IT, broadcast, and live events — and visitors are getting access to an education program that’s genuinely worth their time. With the addition of the CEDIA Industry Leaders Forum, the SMPTE Oceania Industry Forum, and a dedicated AI in AV conference, there’s substance behind every part of the program this year.” — Soren Norgaard, Event Director, Integrate.

Registration is free and now open on the Integrate website.

Event details: Integrate 2026 2–4 September 2026 ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour