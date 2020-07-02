E Series are fully tunable, with a correlated colour temperature that is adjustable between 2800K and 6000K. E Series incorporates a unique lighting distribution pattern on light guide panels. Light lamp chips are arranged at the edge of the fixtures so that the frame is a part of the exothermal process. There is no need for cooling fans and the fixtures are completely silent. They are perfect for noise-sensitive applications such as TV studios and radio stations.
Contact:
Showtools International
www.showtools.com.au or +61 (0) 2 4646 1199
Alpha Lite LED Base Soft Light E Series
