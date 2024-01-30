AO Digital Sign Takes On Another Grand Slam!

The VuePix Infiled AO Digital Sign continues to bring its A-GAME at the Australian Open 2024. It’s the most photographed feature of the Grand Slam for 8 consecutive years.

The sign was originally designed in collaboration with Tennis Australia and The P.A.People back in 2017 as an interactive feature to help communicate the new branding of the Australian Open.

The three-dimensional digital logo has become one of the most popular features of the slam since then, with the crowds lining up all day to take a picture in front of the iconic feature. This year, the AO digital sign enjoyed a bit of celebrity treatment, with its own dedicated security guard, making sure the crowds are lining up the right way to take their family album picture in front of the AO sign.

The creative digital sign is 3.2m high, almost 7m long and 0.85m deep, with 3.9mm pixel pitch. It weighs over 2.5tonne. The system is designed to fit in its own 20’ high cube shipping container, which incorporates its own media server and sound system. A stainless steel frame provides a durable and elegant housing for the logo.