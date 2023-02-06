ARCA announce 7th ARCA Reunion. Bridge Hotel, Sydney, 2023.

Be there or be square

It’s been a long time coming but ARCA would like to invite you to a crew reunion in Sydney with as many of the old and current crews as we can find. Covid has screwed with our heads and mates so this is way overdue we think. Another bit of history as far as the Aussie music industry goes.

Streaky is putting this together with ARCA so get in touch if you can help or wish to attend.

OK NOW SO WE ARE SERIOUS

WANTED ALIVE (preferably)

ALL ROAD, RIGGING, PRODUCTION, LIGHTING AND SOUND CREW.

BOTH GIRLS AND GUYS THAT WERE OR STILL ARE INVOLVED WITH LIVE PRODUCTION AND TOURING PUSHING BLACK BOXES AROUND, OR JUST CREWING DOING O/S AND AUSSIE BANDS AROUND AUSTRALIA AND NZ OR THE REST OF THE WORLD.

YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND MAY KNOW OTHERS THAT SHOULD BE COMING. PLEASE LET THEM KNOW

… IF YOU ARE ALIVE AND/OR KNOW WHERE SOMEONE IS GET THEM INVOLVED.

JOHN ABBOTT MAY APPLY….

ANY MUSO’S THAT WOULD LIKE TO CATCH UP WITH SOME CREW AND PAY THEIR RESPECTS PLEASE LET US KNOW….IT WOULD BE FANTASTIC…

It’s not a “piss up”. It is a reunion of road crew. All that were/are involved in the tours and set up of tours and gigs are welcome. It is not a free for all for anyone. Any bands and/or members that wish to pay respects to the crews for their undying efforts, both those that are here and those that have passed are welcome.

This is about the “Roadies” to quote a term of endearment. We are a collective who busted our arses and loved what we did. Please respect each other for what we have accomplished, and come together to celebrate the legacy we have left and what we have taught so many.

This is another slice of history and I welcome people to celebrate with us and for us.

Details for the 7th ARCA Reunion are as follows:

Sunday 26th March 2023

The Bridge Hotel

119 Victoria Road

Rozelle, NSW 2039

1pm to 7pm

Entry Fee – $50 (which includes Laminate, T-Shirt, Light Catering & 2 years ARCA Membership)

To assist T- Shirt ordering please email Streaky your T-Shirt Size and your attendance confirmation to:-

Paul “Streaky” Hawkes

streaksville1@gmail.com

“It has been said that “everlasting friends” go long periods of time without speaking and never question their friendship.

These friends pick up the phone like they just spoke yesterday, regardless of how long it has been or how far away they live, they don’t hold grudges.

They understand that life is busy and you will always love them.

We are Roadies”

ARCA