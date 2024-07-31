Astra Hybrid330 Shines at WAYO’s 50th Anniversary Concerts

The Western Australian Youth Orchestra (WAYO) celebrated its 50th anniversary on the 13th and 14th of July with two special concerts at the Perth Concert Hall, illuminated by PROLIGHTS’ Astra Hybrid330. The celebrations enchanted all attendees with an extraordinary musical and visually captivating performance. With Peter Moore and Tze Law Chan sharing conduction duites, the crowd were treated to concert favourites including Boléro, The 1812 Overture, and Jurassic Park, alongside a special homage to WAYO’s 2012 performance under Ennio Morricone with Cinema Paradiso.

For the event’s lighting, LD Alex Spartalis of GDS Productions relied on Show Technology, PROLIGHTS’ distributor in Australia, selecting PROLIGHTS’ Astra Hybrid330. This choice proved to be a winning one due to their compact size, superior performance, and silent operation, essential features for an orchestral concert.

Spartalis primarily used the Astra Hybrid330 gobos, in both fixed and rotating modes, to light up the Concert Hall with vivid colours and evocative patterns. The versatility of these fixtures ensured a spectacular result, transforming the hall’s atmosphere into an unique visual experience.

“The innovative technology of the Astra Hybrid330 played a crucial role in creating a visual ambience worthy of the WAYO celebration; the concert was an unforgettable experience for all attendees, made even more magical by the lighting effects of the Astra Hybrid330,” stated the Show Technology team.