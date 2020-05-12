ATEN Introduces Remote Working Solutions for Businesses and Schools

ATEN ANZ has introduced a series of remote working solutions to facilitate communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for remote communication, work-from-home, and remote teaching has grown rapidly as businesses and schools, as well as government sectors take precautions to lower the risk of infection.





Empowering Efficient On-Demand BYOD Collaboration



During natural disasters or hazardous situations, working with groups of people in confined spaces should be avoided as much as possible; however, communication among colleagues is still essential.

The ATEN VP2120 Seamless Presentation Switch integrates a video matrix switch, AV streaming, audio mixing, and collaborative functions into one compact device.

Through the ATEN Video Presentation Control App, it allows four participants in the same network to join in a meeting and share

their content simultaneously using their own devices with secure connections.



ATEN VP2120 Seamless Presentation Switch



Key features include:



• Stream from any BYOD device



• Simultaneous bi-directional multistreaming: stream-in presentation content from your laptop or mobile device, or stream-out presentation content in real-time to participants



• Real-time whiteboard annotation, instant-chat and file sharing



• Quad view flexibility with auto layout: allows up to four streamed-in sources to be displayed in quad view on a single screen.







Ensuring Safe Work From Anywhere



ATEN’s CN9600 / CN8000A / CN8600 KVM over IP switches allow remote access of digital video, audio, and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation to provide an affordable and durable IP server management solution while assuring users with operational dependability and efficiency.

Telecommuting and remote working have become increasingly popular in today’s workforce, especially in the fields of IT, finance, and production lines.

According to a survey by the office-service provider International Workplace Group, 50% of employees globally are working outside of their main office headquarters for at least 2.5 days a week, and 85% confirm that productivity has increased in their business as a result of greater work flexibility.

With the integration of ATEN’s KVM over IP Switches, users can safely work from anywhere without having to install additional software.



ATEN CN9600-KVM over IP



Features of CN9600 / CN8000A / CN8600 include:



• Secured remote data access with data encryption



• Dual LAN and Dual Power for redundancy



• Bios-level access with no software installation required and no computer virus concerns



• Authorised virtual media function supports file applications and software installation



• Supports PC video resolution up to 1920 x 1200.







To increase production efficiency while working from home, the ATEN US3342 2-Port USB-C Gen 2 Sharing Switch with Power Pass-through allows users to share data between four USB devices in two different USB-C enabled laptops.

Its key features are:



• Share Devices with two Computers: US3342 only needs one set of keyboard, monitor, and mouse to seamlessly control two systems and share data without complicated network-based setups



• Share without boundaries: supports cross-system data transfer, including Windows to Mac, Mac to Mac, and Windows (newer version) to Windows (older version) or vice versa



• Mouse Switching allows users to effortlessly move the mouse cursor across the screen border and onto the target computer to switch control without clicking a button



• Builds a direct link between two computers with up to 10Gbps transfer speed.

Furthermore, ATEN also possesses a series of USB docking stations that can help to expand connectivity and create simplified, productive workspaces for any desktop environment.







Remote Teaching – Learn Without Being At School



Unlike traditional teaching scenarios, in which teachers and students have to be physically present in school, remote teaching is another way of acquiring knowledge without the limitations of distance.

In situations of school suspension or quarantine, ATEN’s UC3020 could be helpful to teachers as it is able to convert an existing camera instantly into a webcam, allowing users to easily adopt a camera for any application and platform.



ATEN UC3020-HDMI to USB-C Video Capture



Key features include:



• Captures unencrypted HDMI video signal from a camcorder or DSLR up to 1080P@60,better than any 1080P webcam



• Supports live video streaming, webcasting, and video conferencing via platforms such as video editing software, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Xsplit, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Skype



• Plug & Play: Supports UVC/UAC v1.1



If more advanced functions are required, the UC9020 StreamLive HD All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer offers:



• All-in-one design to simplify streaming workflow; teachers can use an iPad to download the intuitive OnAir app for preview and program monitoring, changing video layout in Full Screen/PBP/PIP settings, adding image and subtitle overlays, and using smooth scene transitions for a professional

finish without the need for additional video editing software



• Storyboard-like management: preset up to eight scenes for use while streaming and during performances to reduce the need to interact with hardware



• Switching between presentations and cameras to enhance interaction



• PC-free and software-free with plug-n-roll capability

ATEN UC9020-All-in-one Live Stream Mixer



More information: ATEN ANZ













