Audio-Technica Invites You to Design Limited Edition Studio Headphones

Audio-Technica invites the public to design a limited edition of its flagship studio headphones, the ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT2, for 2024.

From January 10 to January 24, fans can enter the interactive “Lab M50x” experience, selecting

colours for four different components, choosing their finish (solid or metallic), and providing their

creation with a name.

The design submissions undergo careful scrutiny from a distinguished panel of judges, including

Hiroyasu Suzuki, Project Manager for the ATH-M50x; Yutaro Kumagai, Chief Designer at YONENOI

DESIGN; and Grace Aberhart, Australian native, bass guitarist and M50x superfan. The trio will

reveal their top three designs on January 26 on Audio-Technica’s social media channels, inviting the public to cast their votes for the winning design. The chosen design will be revealed on February 01.

Since 2012, 11 limited-edition models have been released, with colours ranging from Ice Blue to Metallic Red. Each model is only available while stocks last, with some fans adding all colours to their collection. People can add four colours to the M50x and M50xBT 2 for the first time, ensuring that the 2024 limited edition models are the most unique additions.

The ATH-M50x was released in 2014. Based on the original ATH-M50, they quickly gained a reputation for their balanced sound profile, robust design, and accessible price point. M50x is the go-to headphones for content creators, with over 2 million sold worldwide. In 2018, a wireless version of the headphones was developed with the same acclaimed signature sound; these were enhanced based on fan feedback in 2019 when the ATH-M50xBT 2 launched.

The winning design from Lab M50x launches in September 2024 – the same design appears on both the wired (ATH-M50x) and wireless (ATH-M50x BT 2) versions of the headphones.