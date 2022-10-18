Ausmusic T-Shirt Day – Friday 18 November!

Darren Hayes and Casey Donovan head up stellar Ambassador line-up for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Music charity Support Act has announced a star-studded line-up of Ambassadors for its annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day fundraiser on Friday 18 November, headed up by two of Australia’s most-loved musicians, Darren Hayes and Casey Donovan.

A total of 30 faces of Australian music, screen and stage have put their weight behind the day including genre ambassadors Kylie Minogue, The 046, Andrea Lam, Ball Park Music, Beccy Cole, Bodyjar, Cat Hope, Catherine Alcorn, Charm of Finches, Claire Edwardes, Clint Stanaway, Cub Sport, Dave Gleeson, Devy, Ella Hooper, James Reyne, Jane Gazzo, John Coutis, John Williamson, Ladybeard, Kristal West, Mitch Tambo, Ocean Grove, Rob Mills, Siobhan Stagg, Tania Doko, Teeny Tiny Stevies and Urthboy.

The announcement is captured in a fun marketing campaign launching today, concepted and produced by Mushroom Creative House, which asks music-lovers to put their hands up for Ausmusic and support the cause by wearing an Ausmusic T-Shirt and making a donation to Support Act.

Other famous faces that make an appearance in the campaign include Alex Dyson, Dale Ryder, Fitzy, Montaigne, Mo’Ju, The Temper Trap’s Dougy Mandagi and social media stars Dom Littrich (The Inspired Unemployed), Swag on the Beat and Tom Cardy.

For those who don’t have a T-Shirt already, a very limited number of Premium T-Shirts from 13 incredible Aussie artists are still available to purchase via the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website, with 100% of proceeds going to Support Act thanks to the support of Love Police and Gildan Brands.

There are also a wide range of merch partners’ shirts, with a percentage of proceeds going to the campaign, from 24Hundred, Artist First, CrewCare, Imprint Merch, Jungle Merchandise, Merch Fan, Merch Warfare, On Repeat, Sound As Ever, Sound Merch, Space Mirror, The ARACA Group, Universal Music Australia and Warner Music Australia.

Businesses can get involved in the day by setting up a team to fundraise and celebrating with the office, whether that be in person or virtually. Over 330 fundraisers and 60 teams have already signed up with Sennheiser, YouTube Music/YouTube/Google AU, OzTix, Australis Music Group/CMI Music and Audio and Sound As Ever currently topping the fundraising leaderboard.

Clive MIller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “We are beyond excited to be launching the updated creative for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and would like to thank Mushroom Creative House and all the artists who are helping us to encourage music lovers around Australian to wear and donate on, or in the lead up to, Friday 18 November.

“We are also delighted to see so many individual and company teams being set up on the ausmusictshirtday.org.au website. Your support is what drives the success of the day, and will make it possible for Support Act to continue to provide its services to music workers in need. Please keep spreading the word and help us to reach our target.”

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. It’s supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue its crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, a 24/7 free phone counselling service.

Participants can share their Ausmusic T-Shirt love on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging Support Act, triple j and ARIA across social platforms.

To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

For further information on Support Act and its services, visit supportact.org.au.