Look at what this community has already pulled together ahead of the big day:

745 individual fundraisers signed up

170 teams rallying their mates

219 workplaces backing the cause

More than 5,300 Limited Edition tees pre-ordered

Thank you – every single tee, team and donation adds up to real, life-changing support for Australian music workers doing it tough.

Ready to make AusMusic T-Shirt Day huge? Here’s how:

WEAR

Pull on your favourite Aussie music tee – brand new, vintage, or well-worn – and wear it loud and proud all day.

SHARE

Post your fundraising link, or tell your network why Aussie music matters to you. A social post, an Instagram Story, or a quick message to a mate all help spread the word. (Don’t forget to tag @ausmusictshirtday_official and #AusMusicTShirtDay so we can share the love!)

DONATE

Chip in to a mate’s page or donate directly to the campaign. Every dollar helps music workers in crisis access vital financial relief and mental health support – no amount is too small.

REPEAT

Snap a pic in your tee, tag a friend to join in, and keep the momentum rolling. The more tees we see, the further the message travels!

However you’re getting behind AusMusic T-Shirt Day, a donation of any size helps music workers in crisis get the support they need, when they need it.

Thank you so much for helping us keep Aussie music on rotation.

The Support Act team

PS If you’re still thinking about ordering a tee to pop under the Christmas tree this year, there’s only a handful still avaiable. Order now before they’re gone for good!