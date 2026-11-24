Offers across GLP, CKC Lighting, Master FX and DARKE

StageKraft’s biggest sale of the year is now on for a limited time only, ending Cyber Monday 30 November.

Deals span across ﬁve categories: lighting ﬁxtures, hazers, road cases, clamps and cables.

Among the over 30+ products on sale are the GLP JDC Burst 1 and WildBar 16 IP, CKC EvoWash Air and L Par 12, Master FX Mystic Mini and DARKE Packer Medium Road Case, with plenty more to choose from.

The sale is for veriﬁed resellers and account holders only. Request the Black Friday price list at stagekraft.com.au/black-friday or get in contact with the StageKraft team on 02 9982 1494 or via email at sales@stagekraft.com.au.

Sale 23:59 AEDT Monday 30 November. T&Cs apply.