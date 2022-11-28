Ausmusic T-Shirt Day raises over $600,000

Music charity Support Act’s annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, returned with a bang on Friday 18 November, celebrating Aussie music and raising an anticipated $600,000+ for music workers in crisis.



The funds raised from the campaign will go towards helping Support Act continue its crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, funeral support, and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.



Over 700 fundraisers took part in the annual event, with support from everyone from individual music lovers and fan groups to music industry bodies, government departments, record labels and publishers, merch partners and retail, media companies, streaming platforms, equipment and technology companies, ticketing agencies, venues, legal and insurance firms. All are represented on the website’s leaderboard at ausmusictshirtday.org.au.



This year’s campaign had the backing of some of Australia’s favourite faces, including Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy, Darren Hayes, Casey Donovan and Kylie Minogue, along with 27 well-known faces of Australian music, screen and stage, who all threw their weight behind the cause.



Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s campaign and to have the backing of the entire industry getting behind the cause. From individual fundraisers to major corporations, everyone had a hand in making the day such a success and helping us achieve our goal of celebrating Australian music and raising funds to help music workers in need.





Sony staff on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

“A special thanks to our partners ARIA and triple j; our wonderful Ambassadors and Champions who really rallied behind the cause; to Mushroom Creative House and all of the artists who took part in our ‘next level’ marketing campaign; to Bree ‘Little Butten’ Buttenshaw for bringing the wonderful Uncle Frog to life; and to our Premium T-Shirt designers and partners, Love Police ATM and Gildan Brands, for creating such amazing merch.



“To Spotify, Meta, Southern Cross Austereo, Peach, The Music, The Music Network, The Chats, Sounds Australia, Wrangler, and our Fundraising Advisory Committee, we thank you for your additional support.



“Our website will remain open for a few more weeks, so it’s not too late to donate or to remit funds from your own fundraising events or merch sales. With a number of events and activations still running, we expect to reach over $600,000 when all the counting’s done!”



A number of events and activations are continuing to run throughout the month, including point of purchase donations being encouraged by Moshtix, Oztix, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Ticketek and ALWAYS LIVE.

Advertisement

OMD staff on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

To find out more and donate to this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.



For further information on Support Act and its services, visit supportact.org.au.