AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE POSTPONES TO AUGUST 2022

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) has postponed its 2021 conference to Tuesday 30 August – Thursday 1 September 2022, due to the ongoing national COVID-19 crisis.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to postpone the conference yet again. With the situation worsening in NSW, VIC and ACT, it makes it impossible for us to deliver the event as originally planned in November 2021”, says AFIC founder and event director, Carlina Ericson.

“Over the last few months we’ve continued to witness further event postponements and cancellations. I am conscious that everyone is going through an incredibly difficult time and I still want to ensure that we can eventually meet face-to-face to discuss how we move forward as an industry”, says Ms Ericson.

“I want to give a BIG shout out to all of our current speakers, partners and suppliers who have stuck by us throughout this process and continue to support the event – you’re all making this possible!” says Ms Ericson.

The program as it currently stands will remain the same in 2022. In summary, it includes –

The conference will run across 2.5 days and includes:

A number of keynote and informative presentations from 15 industry-leading personnel

Two panel discussions

Two evening networking events

Workshops

Trade show

Gold Coast familiarisation tour of local event venues

“Already we have delegates registered to attend from Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and South Australia, which is excellent to see, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to AFIC in 2022!” says Ms Ericson.

Tickets will remain on sale until 5:00pm, Wednesday 24 August 2022 (AEST). Group discounts are also available. To view our ticket types, click here.



