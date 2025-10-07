AV1 doubles down on community support this busy season

(Pic: The AV1 team at the Can4Cancer Run in Sydney)

As Australia’s events industry hits its busiest season, AV1 is doubling down on its commitment to community and purpose. From supporting grassroots causes to partnering with national charities, proving that even in the peak months of delivery, it’s possible to give back.

The AV production company has just signed on as an “Awesome Partner” of OzHarvest and the Creative Production Partner for the charity’s CEO CookOff in nine locations around the country throughout October. AV1 are also using their equipment and support to bring OzHarvest’s Sydney HQ event space to life. The partnership brings AV1’s technical and creative expertise to one of Australia’s leading food rescue organisation, helping OzHarvest raise awareness and funds to fight food waste and hunger.

“We’re passionate about making a positive impact wherever we can,” said Nigel Mintern, Managing Director of AV1. “Partnering with OzHarvest on the CEO CookOff allows us to do what we do best – produce extraordinary events – while helping to tackle food insecurity to the tune of 200,000 meals and support an organisation we deeply admire.”

Ronni Kahn AO, OzHarvest Founder and Visionary in Residence, welcomed the collaboration. “Having AV1 on board as our Creative Production Partner for the CEO CookOff means we can deliver an unforgettable experience for our supporters and raise even more vital funds to feed people in need,” she said. “Their commitment to community and B Corp status aligns perfectly with our own mission.”

A focus on community runs across AV1’s calendar. In September, the company provided sponsored support to the Australian Native Food Festival, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Can4Cancer run – where AV1 staff also took part – and the Barker Fair.

AV1 is also investing in education for the events industry. Building on the success of The Tech Briefing at The Calyx in June, it ran The Safety Briefing at Ace Hotel Sydney to equip event planners with essential risk and safety knowledge. The Tech Briefing itself has been nominated for an Australian Event Award for ‘Best Small Event’, reinforcing its status as a stand-out community-building and educational initiative.

The company’s internal culture reflects the same values. During September and October, the team is rallying to support mental health in its communities. Proceeds from a customer feedback donation drive in September went to R U OK?, and staff are participating in a “K’s for R U OK?” challenge throughout October. The team will also mark Mental Health Month with an internal get-together in October, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening an open culture of care and wellbeing.

Looking ahead, AV1 will partner with B Lab to deliver its Assembly Conference for the B Corp community in Glenworth Valley on 20 – 22 October, aligning with its own purpose-driven credentials, as well as supporting the NSW Sustainability Awards in December for the third consecutive year, further demonstrating that even in the busiest months of the events calendar, there is time to prioritise community and give back where it counts.