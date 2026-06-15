Balancing Sound & Expectations

Life as a Mix Engineer in 2026

Where does music production stand in 2026? Is it heading the way of the Dodo, or are we navigating our way successfully through the onslaught of new technology?

There’s a persistent myth embedded in the minds of musicians and engineers, that the best records are born from impossibly complicated productions – enormous track counts, exotic microphones, cutting-edge plugins, endless overdubs and technological wizardry beyond the reach of ordinary humans. But that mythology is old hat now, its dominance finally waning.

What’s replacing it, however, is a similarly inaccurate portrayal of the way music is produced in 2026.

Popular opinion these days asserts that music can be manufactured by literally anybody without the need for skilled musicianship, experienced recording engineers, or even songwriters. Indeed, there’s an overwhelming belief nowadays that anyone can make great records with essentially no background in any of these skill sets, provided they have the latest technology on their laptop.

And of course, it’s true in one form or another, that a smattering of audio gear and a computer can produce an audible outcome. But whether the results are great, artistic, or inventive are questions that, in many respects, seem entirely irrelevant in this context anyway.

What’s frustrating about today’s accepted mythology is that our current technology invariably makes things better: empowering even the most inept musical dropkick, providing sophistication where it’s entirely lacking, adding technical skills where none exist, and artistry and taste for those who neither pursued, recognised, nor ever appreciated it.

But this is simply untrue. Technology is hopeless at offering artistic guidance. It’s bereft of taste, and the worst minimalist since God invented grains of sand. It’s like saying that scrolling endlessly through the patches of an ’80s synth made you a brilliant keyboard player back in the day. It certainly didn’t do that – but it did frustrate and bore a person witless.

Being able to make a sound is one thing; making great music is something else entirely.

But technologists never want this theory to see the light of day.

The companies who survive only by convincing you that their latest plugin emulation is ‘the real deal’, who ceaselessly push the latest gear into the bedrooms of millions of audio enthusiasts worldwide, do nothing but offer us yet more options and methods, sounds and controls, than most of us can ever hope to accommodate or apply.

We live in a decade where literally every sonic ingredient, every musical flavour is available to us at the click of a mouse. Our metaphorical spice drawers and musical larders are filled to bursting with options… and every audio developer tries to convince us that, by adding a bit (or a lot) of their latest spice, our sonic problems will be solved.

Meanwhile, no-one is being shown how to cook. Worse, people are growing convinced that learning the craft of mixing, producing, engineering or performing is itself ‘old school’ thinking. To be proficient in one, or several, artistic roles is somehow a worthless pursuit, or at least a dated skill set.

But this is total BS. Companies want you to think that way – it helps them sell their latest plugins, loops and sample libraries. They want to convince you that anyone can make a hit song without talent, taste, musicianship, skills or experience in the arts. Theoretically this is true, of course, but when was the last time someone who knew nothing about music – couldn’t sing, couldn’t play, couldn’t face an audience – hit the big-time? It basically never happens. Even the ones who appear to come screaming out of nowhere are often incredibly talented musicians, and almost always have a team around them with extensive backgrounds in their fields of expertise.

Mix Files or Which Files?

Sessions regularly arrive here at The Mill containing endless alternate takes, sprawling vocal productions, dozens of software instruments and enough plug-ins to keep someone tweaking sounds until the end of civilisation. This is how most people make music these days – for at least two reasons.

The first is because, in the absence of quality musicianship of the type where a performance shines so bright it needs no embellishment and very little accompaniment, let alone layering and production support, a recording artist will instead add quantity.

This fails to achieve the desired musical outcome in almost every instance, simply because one is generally no match for the other. There are musical exceptions of course – there always are. But this too is a trap of logic. Just because there is an exception to a rule, doesn’t mean you should always rely on it being true in your case. Quality focusses your attention, makes you gasp in the face of a performance, creates space and easily commands a mix. Meanwhile endless mediocre layers blur and smear the focus, tend to shun the limelight, making them hard to mix, and require far more time and effort to compile. They are also inherently riskier because while they always take longer, they also often fall short of expectations.

Ironically, technology itself isn’t the problem here. In many ways, modern tools are astonishing. The ability to recall entire sessions instantly, repair damaged audio, tune vocals transparently, remove noise, rebalance stems and automate almost every conceivable process is extraordinary. There are moments where modern software genuinely feels like science fiction.

But capability and judgement are not the same thing. That’s the distinction our industry still struggles with.

These days I sometimes joke that I’m no longer a mix engineer at all. I’m a Fix Engineer. The mixing is often the easy part. The fixing is what consumes the hours.

There’s rarely a session that arrives in my studio without some form of surgery required. Sometimes it’s technical – clicks, pops, hums, distorted waveforms, bad edits, phase disasters, corrupted files or vocal recordings captured beside what sounds like a running dishwasher. Other times it’s musical – timing inconsistencies, tuning issues, collapsing arrangements, missing hooks, choruses with no energy and bridges that span, well… sometimes nothing at all.

And increasingly, entire productions arrive built around the assumption that all of this can simply be solved later – by someone like me.

That’s the dangerous mindset modern recording technology has encouraged: the belief that performance standards no longer matter because software exists to rescue everything.

It doesn’t.

Or more accurately, it can – but at a cost, and never with quite the outcome you might expect. And as for the human experience – when the production of music is based on endless layering of sound, often alone with no-one else to spark the music into life with a second or third opinion, it barely resembles past generations of music production where people lit up a room together and made something far more than the sum of its parts. Some called it magic back then… and there is evidence of it on countless albums. No plugin can replicate the magic of human interaction.

Consequently, far too many albums now lack this spark, this ‘magic’.

Meanwhile, you can absolutely tune every vocal note into submission. You can grid-align drums until they resemble machine code. You can edit bass performances note by note for three consecutive days if you really want to. But eventually you sand away whatever humanity might have made the music interesting in the first place. And technology won’t stop you – it can’t tap you on the shoulder and gently question whether what you’re doing is a good idea. It has no idea.

A lot of younger artists have grown up inside a production culture where imperfection itself feels unacceptable. Every waveform is visible, every transient editable, and every vocal line can be infinitely manipulated. The result is that some musicians no longer distinguish between performing well and editing well.

They are not the same skill.

The irony is that truly great performances still make mixing vastly easier than any technology ever invented, and yet almost no-one ever attempts it.

A brilliant vocal recorded through an average microphone will nearly always outperform a mediocre vocal recorded through $20,000 worth of equipment. A tight rhythm section still beats endless editing hands down. Conviction still matters. Emotion still matters. Human feel still matters.

The audience may not understand why something sounds good, but they absolutely feel it when it does.

Ironically, one of the fastest and most effective production approaches still remains the oldest one of all: simply recording a band playing a song well.

In 2026 that almost feels rebellious.

Live tracking has become strangely uncommon compared to hyper-edited construction-style production workflows. But when good musicians walk into a room and genuinely perform together, something happens that technology still struggles to replicate convincingly. Timing fluctuations interact naturally. Dynamics breathe. Human momentum develops. Music appears spontaneously – ‘out of nothing’ as Brian Eno would say.

And from a mixing perspective, that cohesion matters enormously. But until someone can find a way to quantify it – though they never will – people will be free to relegate live performance to the dustbin, or deride it as old school thinking – that there was never any such thing as magic between musicians.

And then there’s the biggest productivity illusion of all: staying up all night.

I learned years ago that exhaustion destroys judgement faster than almost anything else. Around 9.30pm there’s often this deceptive second wind where you suddenly feel energised again.

That’s the trap. Push through it and suddenly it’s 2 am, your ears are cooked, you’re EQing cymbals like a lunatic and tomorrow’s session is already compromised before it begins.

Sleep is part of mixing. So is perspective.

So is walking outside occasionally and remembering that the world contains things other than snare drums.

The truth about life as a mix engineer in 2026 is that it exists somewhere between artistry, psychology, technical problem-solving and endurance sport. You’re constantly balancing competing priorities: precision versus emotion, polish versus humanity, loudness versus dynamics, complexity versus clarity.

And despite all the technology surrounding modern production, the central challenge remains remarkably unchanged from decades ago:

Serve the song.

Not the plugins. Not the revision cycle. Not the trend. Not the technology.

The song.

Because listeners don’t fall in love with productions based on the number of tracks involved or the sophistication of the signal flow. They connect to emotional impact. To honesty. To feel.

That has never changed.

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Andy Stewart owns and operates The Mill in Victoria, a world-class production, mixing and mastering facility. He’s happy to respond to any pleas for pro audio help… contact him at: andy@themill.net.au